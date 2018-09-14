New York

US bishops head accused of ignoring sex crimes

My mother is 'embarassed' to be Catholic says Cardinal Dolan

US bishops head accused of ignoring sex crimes

New York, September 14 - The archbishop of Galverston-Houston, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, head of the US Bishops Conference, has been accused of protecting and promoting a priest arrested in recent days in Texas on charges of indecency with children. The cardinal who met with Pope Francis on Thursday to discuss the sex abuse crisis but allegedly knew about at least two episodes of child sexual abuse by Father Manuel La Rosa-Lopez. La Rosa-Lopez served more than a decade as pastor of a Texas church and was appointed by Cardinal DiNardo to a leading role in the archdiocese. Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York has meanwhile gained media attention after telling CNN that his mother was "embarrassed" to say that she is Catholic in public after all the child sex abuse cases that have come to light in recent times. He said that his mother had told him that "I'm not going out for lunch, I'm kind of embarrassed to be Catholic", adding that "when your own mom is saying that...". Last week, Dolan's diocese was one of eight in New York to receive a subpoena from the state's attorney general to hand over documents related to the child sex abuse scandal.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Pestaggio di via Garibaldi, tre condanne

Pestaggio di via Garibaldi, tre condanne

di Nuccio Anselmo

Muore prima dell'interrogatorio

Muore prima dell'interrogatorio

De Luca: «Il personale del Comune è scarso, spesso una zavorra»

De Luca: «Il personale del Comune è scarso, spesso una zavorra»

di Tiziana Caruso

La morte del 16enne Michele Aiello, esclusa la congestione

di Pino Brosio

Emergenza baracche, la Regione delibera

Emergenza baracche a Messina, la Regione delibera

di Lucio D'Amico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33