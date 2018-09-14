Rome

We'll force papers to publish financiers - Toninelli

Vows to make media funding transparent

We'll force papers to publish financiers - Toninelli

Rome, September 14 - Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said Friday the government would force newspapers to divulge the names of all those who fund them. Toninelli is a leading figure in the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) which has vowed to make media funding transparent and uncover allegedly biased interests. On Monday Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, the M5S leader, blasted Italian newspapers' coverage of the government and said legislation is on the way to ensure media organs are not seeking to further hidden economic interests. "The operation to discredit this government continues without rest," Di Maio said on Facebook. "The newspaper publishers have their hands in the pasta everywhere in State concessions: motorways, telecommunications, energy, water. "The order to attack the M5S with any type of falsehood and conjecture came from the owners. "This is no longer free journalism. "It is necessary to have a law to ensure the publishers are pure (of other economic interests) and the journalists are free to do investigations". The M5S has frequently claimed that interests close to the centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD) are behind many newspapers.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Pestaggio di via Garibaldi, tre condanne

Pestaggio di via Garibaldi, tre condanne

di Nuccio Anselmo

Muore prima dell'interrogatorio

Muore prima dell'interrogatorio

De Luca: «Il personale del Comune è scarso, spesso una zavorra»

De Luca: «Il personale del Comune è scarso, spesso una zavorra»

di Tiziana Caruso

La morte del 16enne Michele Aiello, esclusa la congestione

di Pino Brosio

Emergenza baracche, la Regione delibera

Emergenza baracche a Messina, la Regione delibera

di Lucio D'Amico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33