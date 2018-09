Verona, September 14 - Italy has been "saved" from 30 million cans of knock-off prosecco produced by Paris Hilton, Farm Minister Gian Marco Centinaio said Friday. "She says she loves Italy but then she makes prosecco that isn't prosecco," he said, vowing to up the fight against Italian-sounding foreign clones of national-treasure food and drink. "More controls are needed," he said.