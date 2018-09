Athletics: historic track 'devastated'

Milan, September 14 - A historic Italian athletics field near Milan has been "devastated" by vandals on the eve of being approved for reopening, sources said Friday. "This was done deliberately by a diseased mind," said official Renzo Fugazza about the vandalism at the newly restored track at San Donato Milanese, which has helped nurture champions like Fiona May, Gennaro Di Napoli, Andrea Nuti, Antonella Bevilacqua and Manuela Levorato.