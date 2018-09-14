Rescues yes but Italy cannot accept them all, says PM

Trieste
14/09/2018
Trieste, September 14 - Italy cannot solve the issue of migration "through indiscriminate reception" of those arriving on its shores," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Friday. "We can ensure rescue but we cannot offer indiscriminate reception," he added at the 51st national meeting on ACLI research. "Those with the right must make a request" for asylum, he stressed, "but with a view towards managing flows, those that come must be able to integrate." He added that "we need to stop treating every time as an emergency" and deal with the matter "in a structural way, since thinking about it as an emergency hurts everyone."
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Pestaggio di via Garibaldi, tre condanne
di Nuccio Anselmo
De Luca: «Il personale del Comune è scarso, spesso una zavorra»
di Tiziana Caruso
La morte del 16enne Michele Aiello, esclusa la congestione
di Pino Brosio
Emergenza baracche a Messina, la Regione delibera
di Lucio D'Amico
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online