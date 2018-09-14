Trieste

Rescues yes but Italy cannot accept them all, says PM

'Every time treated as an emergency hurts everyone'

Rescues yes but Italy cannot accept them all, says PM

Trieste, September 14 - Italy cannot solve the issue of migration "through indiscriminate reception" of those arriving on its shores," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Friday. "We can ensure rescue but we cannot offer indiscriminate reception," he added at the 51st national meeting on ACLI research. "Those with the right must make a request" for asylum, he stressed, "but with a view towards managing flows, those that come must be able to integrate." He added that "we need to stop treating every time as an emergency" and deal with the matter "in a structural way, since thinking about it as an emergency hurts everyone."

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Pestaggio di via Garibaldi, tre condanne

Pestaggio di via Garibaldi, tre condanne

di Nuccio Anselmo

Muore prima dell'interrogatorio

Muore prima dell'interrogatorio

De Luca: «Il personale del Comune è scarso, spesso una zavorra»

De Luca: «Il personale del Comune è scarso, spesso una zavorra»

di Tiziana Caruso

La morte del 16enne Michele Aiello, esclusa la congestione

di Pino Brosio

Emergenza baracche, la Regione delibera

Emergenza baracche a Messina, la Regione delibera

di Lucio D'Amico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33