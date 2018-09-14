15 Youtube videos ordered removed after boy's suicide

Milan, September 14 - Postal police investigators were on Friday working to take down 15 videos uploaded to Youtube or to at least prevent children from seeing them. The videos have similar features to one seen by a 14-year-old who hanged himself on September 6 after viewing a 'blackout' video on self-asphyxiation for sexual kicks. The decree was issued on Thursday. Igor Maj hanged himself in his room in Milan after viewing the video that urges youngsters to choke themselves for kicks. Maj, a competitive free-climber was found dead after hanging himself with a rock-climbing rope tied to his bunk bed. Police on Thursday sequestered several websites showing how to choke yourself for fun. Maj is said to have viewed one site, with more than a million views, that showed the five ways to "get high without drugs", police said, with self-asphyxiation to heighten sexual enjoyment one of the top options. Maj's father Ramon said he and his wife had spoken to their son about all kinds of dangers including alcohol and drugs, but not the dangers lurking on the dark Web. "It was beyond our imagination", said Ramon Maj.