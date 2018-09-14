We'll soon rule Europe with Orban - Salvini

Vienna
14/09/2018
Vienna, September 14 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Friday "I am convinced that in a few months' time we'll find ourselves governing Europe together with Viktor Orban". Addressing a press conference with Austrian Vice Chancellor Heinz Christian Strache, Salvini said "the sanctions against the Hungarian government and people are a political act, a madness by that leftwing Europe that is not resigned to change". Salvini and Orban recently hailed each other as "heroes" of each other at a meeting in Milan. Orban's nationalist Fidesz party and Salvini's anti-migrant Euoskeptic League are expected to be among the populist parties who will do well in the European Parliament elections on 23-26 May next year.
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Pestaggio di via Garibaldi, tre condanne
di Nuccio Anselmo
De Luca: «Il personale del Comune è scarso, spesso una zavorra»
di Tiziana Caruso
La morte del 16enne Michele Aiello, esclusa la congestione
di Pino Brosio
Emergenza baracche a Messina, la Regione delibera
di Lucio D'Amico
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online