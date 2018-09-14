Vienna

We'll soon rule Europe with Orban - Salvini

Hungary sanctions 'leftwing madness' says League leader

Vienna, September 14 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Friday "I am convinced that in a few months' time we'll find ourselves governing Europe together with Viktor Orban". Addressing a press conference with Austrian Vice Chancellor Heinz Christian Strache, Salvini said "the sanctions against the Hungarian government and people are a political act, a madness by that leftwing Europe that is not resigned to change". Salvini and Orban recently hailed each other as "heroes" of each other at a meeting in Milan. Orban's nationalist Fidesz party and Salvini's anti-migrant Euoskeptic League are expected to be among the populist parties who will do well in the European Parliament elections on 23-26 May next year.

