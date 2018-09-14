Nava says victim of spoils system in CONSOB farewell

Milan

Former chief quit under pressure from ruling parties

Milan, September 14 - Mario Nava said Friday that he was the victim of the "spoils system" as he bade farewell to CONSOB staff after resigning as chief of the stock-market watchdog on Thursday. Nava quit after the League and 5-Star Movement (M5S) said he should go because of a position he has had with the European Commission. Nava said there was no conflict of interest but tendered his resignation anyway, saying it would be impossible to do his job with the ruling coalition against him.

