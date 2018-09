Greece tops Italy in migrant landings too - IOM

Geneva, September 14 - After Spain, Greece too has overtaken Italy as a destination for seaborne migrants, the International Organization for Migration said Friday. Out of a total of 74,501 arrivals in the Mediterranean from January 1 to September 12, the IOM said, 32,272 were in Spain, which accounted for 43% of the landings. Greece came second with 20,961 while Italy's 20,343 arrivals were its lowest total since 2014. Meanwhile Premier Giuseppe Conte said "OK to rescues but we can't take all the migrants".