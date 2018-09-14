Riga

Don't haggle over EU budget - Mattarella

Can't reduce benefits to financial terms

Don't haggle over EU budget - Mattarella

Riga, September 14 - EU members should not "haggle" over the union's budget, President Sergio Mattarella said in Latvia Friday. "Italy is an active contributor to the Union," he said. "But I have always refused to consider these relations on the level of giving and getting, also because the benefits of integration are almost never wholly convertible into cash," he said. "It is not via a bookkeeping calculation that the advantage that the Union assures all its components can be defined. "The risk is that of haggling among one another, among our countries, on the financial relations".

