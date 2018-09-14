Political language mustn't create space for racism-UNHCR

Rome, September 14 - Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, on Friday called on politicians in Italy and elsewhere not to use rhetoric that can foment racism. "I make an appeal to everyone to avoid political language that creates space for racist attitudes," Grandi told a news conference at the end a visit to Italy, which featured meetings with officials including Premier Giuseppe Conte and Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini. "I'm not accusing anyone, but political language has become very aggressive, not just in Italy, and it can give space to latent tendencies in society to transfer tensions to migrants and refugees". He also said that migrants rescued at sea should not be returned to Libya, saying it was not safe. "People are in abominable conditions in many detention camps (there)," Grandi said.