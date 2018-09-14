Bridge collapse: We have no news, no help - victim's dad

Genoa

Victims 'owed the truth'

(see related) Genoa, September 14 - The father of one of the victims of the Genoa bridge-collapse disaster on Friday demanded that the judicial system get to the bottom of what happened. "All we ask is the truth," said Giuseppe, the father of Luigi Matti Altadonna, who died when his van went down as the bridge collapsed. "They must tell us why that bridge collapsed. "They owe it to us, for my son and the other 42 victims". He also complained about a lack of support from the authorities. "At the moment we have not received any aid from the State," he said. "A month has passed and we have zero news, zero support from the institutions". Some of the children of people killed in the disaster held hands in a circle with dozens of young local athletes as the city stopped at 11:36 to remember the victims.

