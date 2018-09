Man treated for sciatica dies of infection

Naples, September 14 - A 48-year-old factory worker treated for sciatica near Naples died a month later of an infection, media reported Friday. The man had been told by an out-of-hours duty doctor "not to bother us for banal things," reports said. The Qualiano man man had shuttled between the hospitals of Giugliano and Pozzuoli, media said. The local health agency said it would conduct an internal probe after the death of the man, Giuseppe De Rosa.