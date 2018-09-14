Bridge collapse: Justice first says governor

Genoa

Genoa, September 14 - Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti said Friday that ensuring justice is done is the biggest priority, a month after the Genoa bridge-collapse disaster in which 43 people died. "Justice is the first thing, knowing what happened, what caused something like this," Toti said before a minute-silence ceremony for the victims of the disaster. "The prosectors are doing an extraordinary job and the courtroom will tell us what happened". Toti also called on central government not to hamper efforts for the northern city to get back to normal. The governor recently presented a project for a viaduct to replace the collapsed Morandi bridge, designed by world renowned architect Renzo Piano and featuring the involvement of highways company Autostrade per L'Italia. Central government has said it does not want the highways company involved as it failed to prevent the disaster. "We have taken on the burden of the emergency for a month, doing an extraordinary job, and today we ask the government to be able continue, to have help, not disturbance, because the only job now is to reopen the bridge," Toti said.

