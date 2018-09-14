Bridge collapse: This is our Ground Zero - Genoa mayor

Genoa
14/09/2018
Genoa, September 14 - Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci compared the ruins of the collapsed Morandi bridge to New York's Ground Zero on Friday, a month to the day after the disaster in which 43 people died. "The collapse of the Morandi was a terrible tragedy for us Genoese," Bucci said before a minute's silence for the victims. "Like Ground Zero for New York, a city that was capable of emerging from disaster very well. "We want to do the same thing. "Genoa is not on its knees. "Today we remember the victims and we think about reconstruction to emerge from the tragedy with a city that is stronger and greater than before".
