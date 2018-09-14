Genoa

Bridge collapse: This is our Ground Zero - Genoa mayor

City not on its knees says Bucci

Bridge collapse: This is our Ground Zero - Genoa mayor

Genoa, September 14 - Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci compared the ruins of the collapsed Morandi bridge to New York's Ground Zero on Friday, a month to the day after the disaster in which 43 people died. "The collapse of the Morandi was a terrible tragedy for us Genoese," Bucci said before a minute's silence for the victims. "Like Ground Zero for New York, a city that was capable of emerging from disaster very well. "We want to do the same thing. "Genoa is not on its knees. "Today we remember the victims and we think about reconstruction to emerge from the tragedy with a city that is stronger and greater than before".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Pestaggio di via Garibaldi, tre condanne

Pestaggio di via Garibaldi, tre condanne

di Nuccio Anselmo

Muore prima dell'interrogatorio

Muore prima dell'interrogatorio

De Luca: «Il personale del Comune è scarso, spesso una zavorra»

De Luca: «Il personale del Comune è scarso, spesso una zavorra»

di Tiziana Caruso

La morte del 16enne Michele Aiello, esclusa la congestione

La morte del 16enne Michele Aiello, esclusa la congestione

di Pino Brosio

Emergenza baracche, la Regione delibera

Emergenza baracche a Messina, la Regione delibera

di Lucio D'Amico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33