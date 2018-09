Migrant arrivals to Italy down 62% in August - Frontex

Brussels, September 14 - Italy saw a 62% drop in migrant arrivals in August compared to the same month in 2017, with 1,500 arrivals through the Central Mediterranean route, according to figures from EU border agency Frontex. There were 12,500 arrivals to the EU overall. Frontex said Spain was the main EU port of arrival for migrants for the second month running, with 6,500 arrivals through the Western Mediterranean route, more than double that of August 2017.