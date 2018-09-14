Rome

Group of 184 migrants arrive on Lampedusa on small boats

Fast repatriation considered for Tunisians in group

Group of 184 migrants arrive on Lampedusa on small boats

Rome, September 14 - Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini is working on "innovative and efficient solutions" to manage a group of 184 migrants who arrived in small boats on the island of Lampedusa on Friday, according to sources in the Interior Ministry. One option under consideration is a fast repatriation of Tunisian migrants by using charter flights, and sources said authorities are studying ways to speed up the identification process in order to do so. Sources said the new arrivals show how "Malta, for the umpteenth time, has unloaded the problem onto Italy".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Pestaggio di via Garibaldi, tre condanne

Pestaggio di via Garibaldi, tre condanne

di Nuccio Anselmo

Muore prima dell'interrogatorio

Muore prima dell'interrogatorio

De Luca: «Il personale del Comune è scarso, spesso una zavorra»

De Luca: «Il personale del Comune è scarso, spesso una zavorra»

di Tiziana Caruso

La morte del 16enne Michele Aiello, esclusa la congestione

La morte del 16enne Michele Aiello, esclusa la congestione

di Pino Brosio

Emergenza baracche, la Regione delibera

Emergenza baracche a Messina, la Regione delibera

di Lucio D'Amico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33