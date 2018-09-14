Group of 184 migrants arrive on Lampedusa on small boats

Rome
14/09/2018
Rome, September 14 - Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini is working on "innovative and efficient solutions" to manage a group of 184 migrants who arrived in small boats on the island of Lampedusa on Friday, according to sources in the Interior Ministry. One option under consideration is a fast repatriation of Tunisian migrants by using charter flights, and sources said authorities are studying ways to speed up the identification process in order to do so. Sources said the new arrivals show how "Malta, for the umpteenth time, has unloaded the problem onto Italy".
