Palermo

Palermo mayor snubs Conte visit

Premier says money for city outskirts will be found

Palermo mayor snubs Conte visit

Palermo, September 14 - Palermo Mayor Leoluca Orlando on Friday snubbed a visit by Premier Giuseppe Conte to a school in the city in protest at the government axing a programme with funds for the outskirts of cities. Conte said he disagreed with Orlando's move and promised that funding for the city outskirts projects would be found. "If the mayor thinks this and does not receive his premier that is up to him," Conte said. "But you have to be fair. "Yesterday I worked until late at night with around 20 mayors from (local authorities association) ANCA and I don't recall Mayor Orlando's face being there. "We have worked hard and found a solution with respect to a measure that was unconstitutional. "What's more, I have guaranteed a way to regain the funding. "If Mayor Orlando has projects in mind that he has not realised, that's not my fault". Sicilian Governor Nello Musumeci also missed the event because something unexpected came up.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Pestaggio di via Garibaldi, tre condanne

Pestaggio di via Garibaldi, tre condanne

di Nuccio Anselmo

Muore prima dell'interrogatorio

Muore prima dell'interrogatorio

De Luca: «Il personale del Comune è scarso, spesso una zavorra»

De Luca: «Il personale del Comune è scarso, spesso una zavorra»

di Tiziana Caruso

La morte del 16enne Michele Aiello, esclusa la congestione

La morte del 16enne Michele Aiello, esclusa la congestione

di Pino Brosio

Emergenza baracche, la Regione delibera

Emergenza baracche a Messina, la Regione delibera

di Lucio D'Amico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33