Double passport only if Italy agrees - Kurz

Bolzano, September 14 - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday his country's plan to give ethnic Austrians in Italy's South Tyrol region a double passport will happen "only in accordance with the idea of European peace and in agreement with Italy". In an interview with the Austrian provincial daily Tiroler Tageszeitung, the leader of the Austrian People's Party reaffirmed his government's willingness to move forward with the plan, and cited that Italy offers citizenship to certain groups in Slovenia and Croatia. He said Alto Adige is an example of how "peaceful cohabitation can work in the long term", citing as an example the Euregio cross-border region shared by Innsbruck, Bolzano and Trentino. Kurz is in Bolzano on Friday for the start of the campaign by the South Tyrolean People's Party for October 21 provincial elections.