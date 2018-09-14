Rome

No Italy-Germany deal on migrant returns yet

Salvini set to continue talks with Seehofer

Rome, September 14 - Italy and Germany have not yet reached a deal on Friday for the return of migrants registered in Italy at the German border, which German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer had said on Thursday was ready to go and just needed signing. Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini will continue talks with Seehofer on Friday in Vienna on the sidelines of the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council, where Salvini will also meet with EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos. Salvini is featured on the cover of this week's European edition of TIME magazine with a photo captioned "the new face of Europe", calling him "Italy's immigration czar who is leading the mission to undo the EU".

