Genoa reconstruction commissioner soon - Toninelli

Rome
14/09/2018
Rome, September 14 - Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said Friday that the government should be able to appoint a commissioner with special powers for reconstruction after last month's bridge-collapse disaster in Genoa within two weeks. The cabinet on Thursday approved a decree with tax breaks and aid for businesses and local people, with the homes of hundreds of families made unfit for use by the disaster, but it did not name a commissioner. "I wouldn't worry too much about the name," Toninelli told RAI television. "Who does it is not what counts. What counts is that it is done".
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Pestaggio di via Garibaldi, tre condanne
di Nuccio Anselmo
De Luca: «Il personale del Comune è scarso, spesso una zavorra»
di Tiziana Caruso
La morte del 16enne Michele Aiello, esclusa la congestione
di Pino Brosio
Emergenza baracche a Messina, la Regione delibera
di Lucio D'Amico
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online