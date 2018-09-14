Genoa reconstruction commissioner soon - Toninelli

Rome, September 14 - Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said Friday that the government should be able to appoint a commissioner with special powers for reconstruction after last month's bridge-collapse disaster in Genoa within two weeks. The cabinet on Thursday approved a decree with tax breaks and aid for businesses and local people, with the homes of hundreds of families made unfit for use by the disaster, but it did not name a commissioner. "I wouldn't worry too much about the name," Toninelli told RAI television. "Who does it is not what counts. What counts is that it is done".