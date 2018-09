Mattarella calls for action one month after Genoa disaster

Rome, September 14 - President Sergio Mattarella called for action for Genoa on Friday, a month to the day after the Morandi bridge collapsed in the northern city, claiming 43 lives. "Genoa is not waiting for good wishes and reassurances, but concrete decisions and behaviour," Mattarella told daily newspapers La Stampa and Il Secolo XIX. "It was hit by an unacceptable tragedy. Reconstruction is a duty. "Regaining normalcy and hope must be made to happen. "It is necessary to do this rapidly, with absolute transparency, with the maximum competence".