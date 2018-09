Castellucci says Autostrade can build bridges quickly

Rome, September 13 - Giovanni Castellucci, CEO of Atlantia, which controls Autostrade d'Italia, was asked on an Italian TV talk show if Fincantieri and Italferr could do better than Autostrade in rebuilding the bridge in Genoa. "Everyone knows how to build bridges; we think we have a fast execution ability, as shown with the rebuilding of the stretch of highway after the LPG cistern explosion in Bologna," he said. "These aren't bridges with particularly high technical complexity".