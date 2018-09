Di Maio commits gaffe on Taranto's Magna Graecia museum

Rome, September 13 - Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio has committed a gaffe by voicing regret that Taranto, site of Italy's biggest museum on Magna Graecia, did not have "any museums in the area" on the splendours of ancient 'Greater Greece'. The Puglia city's culture councillors said the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader "should study harder" before visiting the Puglia region, as he did on Wednesday. They added that Taranto would have been hard to displace as site of the top Magna Graecia museum given that its ancient precursor Tarentum was the capital of the historic region. Di Maio is also labour and industry minister.