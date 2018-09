No migrant deal with Berlin - interior min

Rome, September 13 - Interior ministry sources said Thursday there was no deal between Italy and Germany on so-called secondary immigrants. "There is no signature by (Interior) Minister (Matteo) Salvini and there is no accord with Berlin on the numbers of the so-called secondary immigrants," they said. Salvini "will talks about it tomorrow in Vienna: he does not intend to accept any agreement that may bring even one more immigrant into Italy. "The eventual accord with Germany will regard the future (the past will not be rediscussed)".