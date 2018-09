Salvini on Time cover, 'new face of Europe'

Washington, September 13 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has earned the front cover of the latest Time magazine with a photo captioned "the new face of Europe", calling him "Italy's immigration czar who is leading the mission to undo the EU". Inside, Time ran a long interview with Salvini, who is also deputy premier. The rightwing populist leader has spearheaded a tough new stance on migrants since taking power in May, turning back NGO rescue ships and vowing to deport hundreds of thousands of migrants.