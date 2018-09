Hostile States behind Web attacks alarming -Mattarella

Riga, September 13 - President Sergio Mattarella said Thursday the number of "hostile" States behind Web attacks was "alarming". Speaking about cybersecurity in Latvia, Mattarella said "States are obliged to defend their citizens from virtual attacks." He said the consequences of Web attacks "can be disastrous: on public information systems, banks, electoral systems, social and health systems. "And the possibility that major criminal groups, or even States with a hostile stance, can provoke this disastrous damage is really alarming for all".