UNHCR says will comment on Salvini migrant decree

Rome, September 13 - The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said Thursday it would make "technical observations" on an upcoming decree on migration and asylum being framed by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. The UNHCR issued its statement after High Commissioner Filippo Grande met Salvini, Premier Gisueppe Conte and Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli. The UNHCR said it was ready to offer technical support to the Italian government on possible solutions for the management of migrant flows, and for their inclusion, the statement said.