EU budget proposal inadequate -Moavero tells Oettinger

Rome, September 13 - Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi on Thursday told European Budget Commissioner Gunther Oettinger that the Commission's proposal for the EU's new multiannual budget "appears inadequate". Moavero said that the proposal "does not sufficiently respond to citizens' concerns and expectations", the foreign ministry said in a statement after a meeting in Rome. It said that Moavero hoped the Commission would be "more courageous in identifying additional sources for EU budget resources".