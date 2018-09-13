Italian govt words have done damage - Draghi

Rome, September 13 - "Changing" words on the budget from the Italian government have "done damage" and caused interest rates and the spread to rise, but the government has said it will respect the rules, European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said Thursday. "In the last few months words have changed many times and what we are now waiting for are facts, mainly the budget law and the subsequent parliamentary discussion," he said. "Unfortunately," the ECB chief said, "we have seen that words have done some damage, (interest) rates have risen, for households and businesses"," although "all this has not contaminated other eurozone countries very much, and remains a mainly Italian episode". Asked whether contagion risks might require ECB moves, Draghi stressed that "the Italian premier, the economy minister and the foreign minister have said Italy will respect the rules".