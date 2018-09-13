Rome

Italian govt words have done damage - Draghi

But govt has promised to respect the rules

Italian govt words have done damage - Draghi

Rome, September 13 - "Changing" words on the budget from the Italian government have "done damage" and caused interest rates and the spread to rise, but the government has said it will respect the rules, European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said Thursday. "In the last few months words have changed many times and what we are now waiting for are facts, mainly the budget law and the subsequent parliamentary discussion," he said. "Unfortunately," the ECB chief said, "we have seen that words have done some damage, (interest) rates have risen, for households and businesses"," although "all this has not contaminated other eurozone countries very much, and remains a mainly Italian episode". Asked whether contagion risks might require ECB moves, Draghi stressed that "the Italian premier, the economy minister and the foreign minister have said Italy will respect the rules".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Pestaggio Via Garibaldi, pesantissime condanne per tre giovani

Pestaggio Via Garibaldi, pesantissime condanne per tre giovani

di Nuccio Anselmo

Emergenza baracche, la Regione delibera

Emergenza baracche a Messina, la Regione delibera

di Lucio D'Amico

Pestaggio di via Garibaldi, tre condanne

Pestaggio di via Garibaldi, tre condanne

di Nuccio Anselmo

Aeroporti: Alitalia, triplicati voli Reggio Calabria-Roma, Crotone resta aperto

Aeroporti: Alitalia, triplicati voli Reggio Calabria-Roma, Crotone resta aperto

De Luca: «Il personale del Comune è scarso, spesso una zavorra»

De Luca: «Il personale del Comune è scarso, spesso una zavorra»

di Tiziana Caruso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33