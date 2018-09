ECB not tasked with guaranteeing govts-Draghi on Italy

Rome, September 13 - The European Central Bank's mandate "is not to ensure that the deficits of governments are financed at all conditions," ECB chief Mario Draghi said Thursday answering a question on whether ending QE amounted to leaving Italy in the lurch. "Our mandate is price stability and quantitative easing is one of the instruments with which we pursue it," said Draghi. The QE programme, which is being wound down, has helped various economies including Italy's weather tough times.