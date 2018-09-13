Sex abuse 'chasm' says pope, God struck dumb

Vatican City, September 13 - Clerical sex abuse of minors shows a "spiritual chasm" that has "struck God dumb", Pope Francis said Thursday. Speaking to new bishops, Francis said "I recommend special attention for the clergy and seminarians. "We can't respond to the challenges that we have towards them without updating our processes of selection, accompaniment and evaluation". The pope went on: "But our answers will not have a future if they do not reach the spiritual chasm which, in many cases, has permitted scandalous weaknesses, and unless they expose the existential void that they have fuelled, unless they reveal how God has been struck dumb".