Mafia clan ties to cops, officials near Salerno

Salerno, September 13 - A mafia bust of three clans at Cava dei Tirreni near Salerno has found evidence of Mob links to local police and institutional figures, police said Thursday. Thursday's operation netted 14 people believed to be linked to the Camorra mafia, police said. The ties to institutions "shows the mafia's capacity for exerting a very penetrating control of the local territory," said Salerno prosecutor Corrado Lembo. He said he was "sorry" to have found this in a comune that had "once seemed immune to mafia-type criminal infiltrations".