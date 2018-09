Dummy strung up near PD office in Rome

Rome, September 13 - A dummy was found strung up near an office of the centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD) at the Milvian Bridge (Ponte Milvio) in Rome on Thursday. Prosecutors are probing on possible charges of aggravated threats. Lazio Governor Nicola Zinageretti, a PD heavyweight and front-runner to become its next leader, said "we won't allow ourselves to be intimidated by a gang of madmen".