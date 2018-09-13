1st Italy death from synthetic heroin, high risk

Rome
13/09/2018
Rome, September 13 - The Higher Health Institute (ISS) on Wednesday issued a maximum alert over the April 2017 death in Milan of a 39-year-old man from an overdose of synthetic heroin, the first such death in Italy. It was the first time the molecule ocfentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid structurally related to fentanyl, had been found in Italy, the ISS said. Previous deaths caused by the molecule cannot be ruled out, and thr risk of others is high, the ISS told ANSA.
