Verdini gets 5 1/2 yrs for STE bankruptcy

Florence, September 13 - Controversial former Berlusconi ally Denis Verdini on Thursday got five and a half years in jail for the fraudulent bankruptcy of publishing company Società Toscana di Edizioni (STE). Massimo Parisi, a former MP in Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party, got five years. Both men have been banned from holding office in perpetuity. Three STE managers got three years each. Verdini is a former FI heavyweight who broke off to form his own centrist party.