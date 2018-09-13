Rome

42 Diciotti migrants ready to stand as civil plaintiffs

Interior Minister Salvini refused to allow group to disembark

Rome, September 13 - The Baobab Experience migrant-support association said Thursday that 42 of the asylum seekers who were held up on the Diciotti Coast Guard ship for 10 days after Interior Minister Matteo Salvini refused to let them disembark are ready to take legal action. "The migrants have delegated the lawyers who work with Baobab to evaluate whether there are the conditions to stand as civil plaintiffs in an eventual criminal trial and to present a civil suit for illegitimate detention aboard a ship," Giovanna Cavallo, the head of Baobab Experience's legal team, told a news conference. Salvini is under investigation for alleged kidnapping after he refused to allow over 100 migrants saved by the Coast Guard to get off the Diciotti during a 10-day stand-off with the EU. In the end Catholic bishops agreed to take 100 while Ireland and Albania said they would take 20 each.

