Boy, 14, hangs self after viewing 'blackout' video

Milan, September 13 - A 14-year-old boy hanged himself in his room in Milan September 6 after viewing a 'blackout' video that urges youngsters to choke themselves for kicks, sources said Thursday. Igor May, a competitive free-climber was found dead after hanging himself with a rock-climbing rope tied to his bunk bed, Italian dailies said. Police on Thursday sequestered websites showing how to choke yourself for fun. May is said to have viewed one site, with more than a million views, that showed the five ways to "get high without drugs", police said.