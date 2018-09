Soccer: Chievo docked three points

Rome, September 12 - The Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) said Thursday that a sporting tribunal had ruled Chievo should be docked three points in Serie A this season over irregularities in the club's finances. The tribunal also handed the Verona club a 200,000-euro fine and banned Chairman Luca Campedelli from football for three months. The case concerns allegations the club inflated gains from transfer dealings in financial reports. FIGC prosecutors had requested Chievo be docked 15 points and Campedelli be banned for three years. Before the penalty, Chievo were second bottom of Serie A with one point from three games.