Universiade: FISU delegation make technical visit to Naples

Universiade: FISU delegation make technical visit to Naples

Naples, September 13 - The technical delegation of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) will return to Naples on Thursday for four days of meetings on the 2019 Universiade World University Games. The delegation will be led by FISU Director Marc Vandenplas and will meet with the Games' organising commission and with the Universiade Regional Administration (ARU) to evaluate progress on the event's organisation, in particular following the meeting held at the Campania regional government last Friday evening with all entities working on preparations for the Games. Topics to be discussed include workforce recruitment, the athletes' village, accommodation for athletes and delegations, organisation of sporting events and services for delegations, technology, and sporting venues. The meetings are part of the shared approach between FISU and Universiade organizers in preparation for the FISU Executive Committee meeting in Lausanne at the end of the month.

