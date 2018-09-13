Rome

Elderly woman falls and dies after ball hits her in street

Death in Rome sparks social media debate

Elderly woman falls and dies after ball hits her in street

Rome, September 13 - An elderly woman died in the Tor De' Schiavi area of southern Rome on Wednesday after a football hit her in the back, sources said. The 82-year-old fell to the ground and reanimation attempts proved futile. The area in the capital's outskirts is one in which children often play in the streets and squares. The incident has led to debate on social media about whether children should be held responsible and whether football should be banned in the streets.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Pestaggio Via Garibaldi, pesantissime condanne per tre giovani

Pestaggio Via Garibaldi, pesantissime condanne per tre giovani

di Nuccio Anselmo

Emergenza baracche, la Regione delibera

Emergenza baracche a Messina, la Regione delibera

di Lucio D'Amico

Pestaggio di via Garibaldi, tre condanne

Pestaggio di via Garibaldi, tre condanne

di Nuccio Anselmo

Aeroporti: Alitalia, triplicati voli Reggio Calabria-Roma, Crotone resta aperto

Aeroporti: Alitalia, triplicati voli Reggio Calabria-Roma, Crotone resta aperto

De Luca: «Il personale del Comune è scarso, spesso una zavorra»

De Luca: «Il personale del Comune è scarso, spesso una zavorra»

di Tiziana Caruso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33