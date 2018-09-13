Elderly woman falls and dies after ball hits her in street

Rome
13/09/2018
Rome, September 13 - An elderly woman died in the Tor De' Schiavi area of southern Rome on Wednesday after a football hit her in the back, sources said. The 82-year-old fell to the ground and reanimation attempts proved futile. The area in the capital's outskirts is one in which children often play in the streets and squares. The incident has led to debate on social media about whether children should be held responsible and whether football should be banned in the streets.
