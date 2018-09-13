Berlin

Italy-Germany migrant deal just needs signing - Seehofer

Agreement for return of asylum seekers registered in Italy

Berlin, September 13 - German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told the Bundestag on Thursday that an agreement with Rome for the return of migrants registered in Italy at the German border had been reached and just needs signing. "The agreement with Italy has been finalized," Seehofer said. "All that is lacking are the signatures of two Italian colleagues and mine". On Monday Seehofer said that only thing left was the final approval of Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. At the time, Salvini said he was ready to sign it as long as he could be sure Italy was not taking back more migrants than German was accepting. Germany signed similar bilateral accords with Spain and Greece between the end of July and the start of August.

