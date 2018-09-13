Prosecutors in Luxembourg for League funds case

Genoa, September 13 - Genoese magistrates have reportedly gone to Luxembourg as part of an investigation into money laundering of part of 49 million euros taken in by the right-wing party League, allegedly the result of major fraud against the state. Various newspapers reported the news on Thursday. Prosecutors have in recent days been granted an international rogatory and for two days they will be in Luxembourg to speak to a major witness and acquire documents, according to the reports. The investigation began after a statement from one of the auditors claiming that part of the 49 million euros (about 10 million) had ended up in a foreign tax haven. According to a reconstruction by investigators, the savings bank Sparkasse had transferred 10 million euros into a trust fund in Luxembourg. Immediately after the elections on March 4, the Luxembourg authorities had blocked the transfer of three million euros for 10 days from the country to Italy and informed their Italian counterparts about the suspicion that the transaction was linked to League accounts. The Genoese judiciary had also been informed of the operation, which already in January had opened an investigation into money laundering after a statement by former auditor Stefano Aldovisi. Sparkasse said that the 10 million were bank funds and that the transfer was linked to ordinary investment operations. The financial police instead suspect that the money is linked to the League. Meanwhile, the Rome prosecutor's office has transferred deeds to their Genoese counterparts on an inquiry into Luca Parnasi, an entrepreneur arrested as part of an inquiry into the building of a stadium in the capital. Investigations have found that Parnasi funded the Più Voci association, which is linked to the League.