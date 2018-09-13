No rift with Tria says Di Maio

Gualdo Tadino, September 13 - Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio on Thursday denied reports of tension between his 5-Star Movement (M5S) and Economy Minister Giovanni Tria over the 2019 budget law. Some newspapers reported that Tria had spoken to Premier Giuseppe Conte about resigning as he was fed up of coming under fire from the M5S. Earlier this week Di Maio said it would be a problem for the government if his movement's flagship policy, the 'citizenship wage' basis income, does not feature in the 2019 budget law. "There is no rift with Giovanni Tria," Di Maio said during a visit to a company in Gualdo Tadino, near Perugia. "We are all working to together to find the necessary solutions to bring home (government pledges for) a flat tax, the citizenship wage and an overhaul of the Fornero (pension) law". Di Maio also denied reports that the M5S intended to call on Tria to quit if he were unable to find funds to launch the 'citizenship wage' next year. "I categorically deny that any threats or ultimatums were put forward," Di Maio said. "I don't understand why they have wanted to make up a row between me, the M5S and Tria, when our only thought is that of approving a courageous budget law which also keeps the public finances in order. "The whole government wants to give its full support to Tria to achieve the results we've set ourselves". Economy ministry sources also said on Thursday that press reports that Tria could quit are groundless.