Tria resignation reports groundless - min sources

Rome
13/09/2018
Rome, September 13 - Economy ministry sources said on Thursday that press reports that Economy Minister Giovanni Tria could quit are groundless. The hypothesis of Tria resigning was linked to reported tension with one of half of the government coalition - the 5-Star Movement (M5S). Earlier this week Labour and Industry Minister and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio said it would be a problem for the government if the movement's flagship policy, the 'citizenship wage' basis income, does not feature in the 2019 budget law.
