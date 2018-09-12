Rome

Libya conference in Sicily in November - Moavero

'Symbolic' outstretched hand says FM

Libya conference in Sicily in November - Moavero

Rome, September 12 - Italy wants to organise a conference on Libya in Sicily in the first half of November, Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said Wednesday. Briefing the parliamentary foreign affairs committees on Libya, he said Rome wanted to set up the conference there "symbolically", in a "land that means to symbolise the hand outstretched over the Mediterranean". Sicily has been one of the two suggested locations for the conference, along with Rome. The conference will be organised according to the "Rome format", including not only the various actors on the Libyan scene but also European countries, neighbouring countries, the EU, the African Union, the Arab League and the UN, Moavero said. "The November date is situated ahead of the month of December identified as the month of the elections," he said, reiterating that elections must take place in ways and timeframes decided by the Libyans. Italy is at the forefront of international efforts to bring peace and stability to Libya in the wake of recent militia attacks on the UN-backed government in Tripoli.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ricattava dipendenti per pagarli meno, denunciato

Ricattava dipendenti per pagarli meno, denunciato

Furto in una villa, ladri in fuga sparano ai carabinieri

Furto in una villa, ladri in fuga sparano ai carabinieri

di Luigi Cristaldi

L’attentato ad Antoci sui Nebrodi, il gip archivia l’inchiesta

L’attentato ad Antoci sui Nebrodi, il gip archivia l’inchiesta

di Nuccio Anselmo

Autorità dello Stretto, la Calabria dice no

Autorità dello Stretto, la Calabria dice no

Sedicenne muore in casa e Nicotera ripiomba nel dolore

Sedicenne muore in casa e Nicotera ripiomba nel dolore

di Pino Brosio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33