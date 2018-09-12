Agrigento

Agrigento prosecutor sent threat, bullet

Patronaggio probing Salvini in Diciotti case

Agrigento prosecutor sent threat, bullet

Agrigento, September 12 - A prosecutor in Agrigento who is probing Interior Minister Matteo Salvini for allegedly kidnapping Eritrean migrants on board the Diciotti coast guard ship was sent a letter containing threats and a military bullet on Wednesday. "You louse, you're in the crosshairs," said a part of the message to Luigi Patronaggio, who is probing Salvini for refusing to let the migrants land until the EU agreed to take them. The envelope bore the symbol of Gladio, the former secret paramilitary 'stay-behind' organisation close to far-right circles. After a 10-day stand-off Italy's bishops agreed to take some 100 of the 150 migrants with Ireland and Albania taking 20 each.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ricattava dipendenti per pagarli meno, denunciato

Ricattava dipendenti per pagarli meno, denunciato

Furto in una villa, ladri in fuga sparano ai carabinieri

Furto in una villa, ladri in fuga sparano ai carabinieri

di Luigi Cristaldi

L’attentato ad Antoci sui Nebrodi, il gip archivia l’inchiesta

L’attentato ad Antoci sui Nebrodi, il gip archivia l’inchiesta

di Nuccio Anselmo

Autorità dello Stretto, la Calabria dice no

Autorità dello Stretto, la Calabria dice no

Sedicenne muore in casa e Nicotera ripiomba nel dolore

Sedicenne muore in casa e Nicotera ripiomba nel dolore

di Pino Brosio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33