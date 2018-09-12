Agrigento prosecutor sent threat, bullet

Agrigento, September 12 - A prosecutor in Agrigento who is probing Interior Minister Matteo Salvini for allegedly kidnapping Eritrean migrants on board the Diciotti coast guard ship was sent a letter containing threats and a military bullet on Wednesday. "You louse, you're in the crosshairs," said a part of the message to Luigi Patronaggio, who is probing Salvini for refusing to let the migrants land until the EU agreed to take them. The envelope bore the symbol of Gladio, the former secret paramilitary 'stay-behind' organisation close to far-right circles. After a 10-day stand-off Italy's bishops agreed to take some 100 of the 150 migrants with Ireland and Albania taking 20 each.