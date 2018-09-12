Salvini blames tuberculosis cases on migration

Rome, September 12 - A Facebook post by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini Wednesday appeared to blame the latest outbreak of tuberculosis on what he called "uncontrolled migration". "A sick immigrant on the run, perhaps unaware of the seriousness of his condition. How many cases (are there) like this? Unfortunately tuberculosis has begun to spread again. Italians are paying the social and healthcare costs of years of DISASTERS and an unregulated, uncontrolled invasion." The post came after alarm raised by Roberto Ciambetti, head of the Veneto regional council, on a case at a refugee reception center in Sandrigo. Salvini added that "they said that we were bad people, alarmist, dangerous...I have done everything I could and will continue to do so to change the direction" of migration policies. Ciambetti said that he was concerned about the "increase in the cases of tuberculosis and the spread of this very serious illness among migrants and those not from the European Union", with 40 cases this year compared with 16 in 2015, and especially after "the migrant with the illness fled, thereby possibly becoming a vehicle for the illness" to infect others.