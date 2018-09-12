Ferretti Group looking for new production sites

​ Cannes, September 12 - Ferretti Group is expanding and investing to increase its production sites, according to the company's CEO, the lawyer Alberto Galassi, at the Cannes Yachting Festival.​ ​The nautical group is headquartered in Forlì and holds the brands Ferretti Yachts, Custom Line, Riva, Pershing, Itama, CRN and Mochi Craft. Galassi confirmed the Group's interest in purchasing the Wally brand. "Our production capacity is at its limit," Galassi said. "We are expanding the Ancona shipyard and investing in La Spezia, but it's not enough. We are also searching for a site to start eventual new production for Wally, but it's not easy," he said. Ferretti Group's business director Stefano De Vivo also said the company needs new shipyards because the current ones are no longer enough. The company has production sites in Ancona, La Spezia, Sarnico (Bergamo), Cattolica, Forlì, and Mondolfo, with a technical base in Fano. It was founded in 1968 by the Ferretti brothers, is currently held by a Chinese group based in Tan Xuguang, and is led by the lawyer Alberto Galassi. Piero Ferrari holds a 13% stake in the Group. Ferretti Group production centres are spread throughout Italy, with more than 1,500 direct employees and 10,000 indirect employees.