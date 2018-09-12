41st edition of the Cannes Yachting Festival kicks off

Genoa, September 12 - Luxury sailing is once again in the spotlight in Cannes from September 11-16 for the 41st edition of the Yachting Festival, the event that kicks off the new season of nautical trade fairs. The Cannes Yachting Festival has more than 50,000 visitors from around the world and more than 500 exhibitors, in a space on the sea stretching 10 kilometres from one end of the famed Croisette to the other. The fair this year is hosting about 620 motor, sail, single and multihull vessels, of which more than 235 are having their world premiere. The vessels on display represent the best of the French and international large nautical marketplace, from the smallest (with an exposition of about a hundred semi-rigids) to the largest (more than 150 yachts in water that surpass 20 metres in length), sailboats (more than 110 single and multihull vessels) and large used yachts reaching 50 metres, offered by brokerage companies. New boats are on display at the Vieux Port, while large used yachts (starting at 22 metres) are gathered at Port Canto. The Ferretti Group stands out among the most prestigious Made in Italy brands, with a fleet of 25 models and five world premieres. Also present are the Azimut/Benetti Group with a fleet of 17 yachts and three new models, the historic Baglietto Shipyard of La Spezia with the world premiere of the Baglietto 48-metre T-Line with a displacement hull in steel and aluminum, and the San Lorenzo Shipyard, which this year is celebrating 60 years, presenting four superyachts and two new models, the SL102 and SX76. Among the events scheduled at the 2018 Yaching Festival are the 4th edition of the Concours d'Elégance, a moment of glamour that will take place on September 25, opening to owners and collectors of vintage dinghies and dayboats (prior to 1980) as well as modern ones (after 1980) to pay tribute to the history of recreational boating in the heart of the French Riviera.